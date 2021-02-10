Fossil Fuel Air Pollution Kills 10.2 Million People Every Year, New Research Finds

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) website, air pollution kills an estimated 7 million people worldwide every year — but the results of this new study indicate that the true statistic may be even higher.

The new study, published in February 2021 in the journal Environmental Research , explained that burning fossil fuels including coal, diesel, and gasoline (primarily for powering vehicles, as well as other activities) produces particulate matter ( PM2.5 ). These are tiny, inhalable particles 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter.

Researchers from Harvard University, the University of Leicester, and the University of Birmingham estimate that PM2.5 from burning fossil fuels caused 10.2 million premature deaths in 2012, mostly in China (3.9 million) and India (2.5 million), followed by parts of the eastern U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia. China, the U.S., and India are the world’s top three fossil fuel users, in that order — in fact, those three countries use 54 percent of fossil fuels worldwide (by weight), per CleanTechnica.

In 2018, PM2.5 from fossil fuels killed 8.7 million people prematurely. As The Guardian noted, that represents one in five global deaths that year.

“We were initially very hesitant when we obtained the results because they are astounding, but we are discovering more and more about the impact of this pollution,” co-author Eloise Marais told The Guardian. “It’s pervasive. The more we look for impacts, the more we find.”