Between Elon Musk’s takedown of Twitter, Trump announcing his 2024 campaign, and the Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale fiasco, the past two weeks have felt long, to say the least. But while all that was happening, so was COP27, which was held in Egypt. But did anything actually happen at the two week-long international climate change conference?

Here’s a look into the COP27 highlights — and lowlights.

(Sorry, this list is mostly lowlights. Don’t blame the messenger.)