COP27 Is Serving Lab-Grown Meat — Though the Rest of the Menu Is Causing Controversy

Last year, COP26 caused some controversy for serving meat at the climate change conference, considering the high environmental impact of animal products. And it seems like the conference’s organizers haven’t quite yet learned their lesson, as COP27 has also put plenty of animal-based meat and dairy on the menu.

The greenwashing at the conference certainly abounds, but there is one thing about the menu that is certain to excite attendees (at least, the attendees who can score an invite to try it): Lab-grown meat is being served at COP27.