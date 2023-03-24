Home > Small Changes > Travel Source: ISTOCK Get Out and Enjoy the Sunshine on Some of Florida's Top Bike Trails By Rayna Skiver Mar. 24 2023, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

In the sunshine state, March is recognized as Florida Biking Month. Hiking is great, but sometimes a change of pace is just what we need to spark some extra joy in our lives. One way to celebrate the occasion is by checking out some of the top Florida bike trails and getting some inspiration for your next ride. Get out there and soak up the sun!

Article continues below advertisement

Shark Valley

Source: ISTOCK

Shark Valley Tram trail is a very popular biking path in Everglades National Park. This is an easy, 14.7-mile loop that takes visitors through the heart of the park’s freshwater marsh. For those wanting to see some wildlife, this trail provides an abundance of opportunities — it’s possible to spot alligators, turtles, and a variety of bird species.

The path has little to no elevation, making it a smooth, enjoyable ride. In order to enter the park, visitors will need to pay the typical national park fee.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Key Trail

For an exciting mountain biking experience, head to Virginia Key trail. Located near Miami, this 4-mile loop trail provides bikers with a fun path through the woods and near the waterfront. Between the stairs and the jumps, this place has something for everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s important to note that Virginia Key is definitely a biking area, first and foremost — anyone looking to hike the trail might run into some trouble. On the other hand, this makes it the ultimate spot for bikers to hang out with others in their community.

Article continues below advertisement

Lake Trail

Lake Trail is a 9.2-mile out-and-back road biking path near Palm Beach. This trail runs along the shoreline, where visitors will get to see some beautiful palm trees and unique buildings. There are plenty of places to stop throughout the route, so everyone can really take their time. The trail might be a good option for those wishing to check out the area in a fun way.

Article continues below advertisement

West Orange Trail

Looking for a longer ride? West Orange trail is a great place to start. Located near Killarney, this 21.3-mile biking route is mostly built on an old railroad and runs through Oakland, Winter Garden, and Apopka. Bikers can find benches and picnic tables along the trail, making it easy to rest often. To enhance your experience, you could bring some friends and plan a nice, mid-ride lunch!

Article continues below advertisement

West Delray Regional Park

If you’re a serious mountain biker, you’re not going to want to miss out on what West Delray Regional Park has to offer. This 6.7-mile loop trail is specifically designed for mountain biking and it definitely won’t disappoint — the route features a lot of big jumps and thrilling obstacles. And if you’re lucky, you might see both wildflowers and wildlife in between all that pedaling.

Article continues below advertisement

Hanna Park South Trail