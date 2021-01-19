The Most Affordable E-Bike: How to Turn Your Bike Into an E-Bike

If you haven’t heard of them yet, you’re in for a treat. E-bikes, otherwise known as electric-assist bikes, might seem like a fairly new innovation but their origins date back to the early 19th century. They might look like a regular bicycle with a few electrical components incorporated into the design, but these eco-friendly upgrades provide a pretty spiffy way of getting around. The best part is that you don’t need to spend a fortune on an expensive new e-bike, as we can help teach you how to make your bike into an e-bike with minimal ease.

You can buy an e-bike from a number of different manufacturers, many of which are listed in this blog post on Road Bike Rider . The problem is that most of these new bikes are going to cost you several thousand dollars — some might even cost the same amount as a used car. Those who are looking for less expensive options might consider converting their current bike into an e-bike using an e-bike conversion kit. These kits can be purchased through several online retailers like E-BikeKit.

Conversion kits include several components necessary for the upgrade including a controller, a motorized hub, and a battery pack. The motor can be added to the front or rear wheel of the bike , though each location comes with its own trade-offs, according to Men's Journal. For instance, a rear-mounted motor will give you better traction, but it must be compatible with your existing gearing and derailleurs. Front-mounted motors might make the front wheel heavier and harder to steer.

Not all conversion kits are the same, just as not all e-bikes are the same. According to a recent article by Men's Journal , some motors are best suited to mountain biking, while others are better on unobstructed straightaways. Some motors are tiny, nearly-soundless, and can fit inside a wheel hub or bottom bracket. At the same time, there are larger, more powerful options that offer better range or acceleration.

What’s the process for making your bike into an e-bike?

The process itself all depends on the kit. The most inexpensive kits contain the essential pieces, which can be incorporated into your existing bike frame as per the written specifications. Every kit is different and choosing the kit is all about preference. As for installation, the video above is a fine example of just how easy the actual installation process is. Again, this is just for one specific kit. You’ll want to make sure you follow your kit’s instructions when performing the installation yourself.

In general, though, most kits follow the same simple installation steps: Step 1: First, take the bike elements off the frame. An empty frame will make it easier to reassemble when you begin adding the e-bike components. Step 2: Install the rear or front motor onto the appropriate tire. Once that is secure, you can reinstall the tires themselves. Step 3: Install the switches or controller to the handlebars.

Step 4: Install the battery box, but be careful about where you choose to put it. Larger batteries can offset the weight of the bike slightly. Step 5: Line the battery box, install the battery and connect the wires. Step 6: Finally, finish and test the bike. You might want to run it upside down at first to see how fast it accelerates and moves.

