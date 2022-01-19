9 Eco-Friendly E-Bikes and Motorcycles That Will Make Your Commute 10x More Fun

If you're looking to transition to a lower impact lifestyle, ditching your gasoline-powered car is the first step.

Not only does drilling for crude oil and transporting gasoline wreak havoc on the planet, but gas-powered cars also create significant amounts of air pollution. And although electric and hybrid cars are both solid options, an incredibly fun way to travel is by e-bike. That's why we've rounded up a few of our favorite eco-friendly e-bikes and motorcycles.