Cross-Country Bike Trips Will Soon Be a Reality With the Great American Rail Trail

The Great American Rail Trail will span 6,000 kilometers across 12 different U.S. states, starting in Washington State, heading west through Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and finally, Maryland, where it will end in Washington D.C, according to Rails to Trails. It will be the first path of its kind, enabling bikers to travel from the West Coast to the East Coast on a path exclusively used for biking, without car or foot traffic.

Constructing the Great American Rail Trail will involve connecting 145 existing bike paths, and filling in more than 95 trail gaps. The project was officially launched in May 2019 by the Rails to Trails Conservancy (RTC), and thus far, 3,200 kilometers (or about 53 percent of the path) have officially been completed. An expected opening date has not yet been announced for the widespread trail, but hopefully, it will open within the next year or so.

Watch the below video for more on the upcoming outdoor attraction.