Bundle Up — Here’s the Gear You Need for a Winter Biking Session

Most tend to think of cycling as a summer sport — but you can actually cycle year-round. And no, we don't mean you have to invest in a Peloton or a pricey SoulCycle membership.

Whether you're snow biking or simply taking the old road bike on a not-so-icy street, you can keep up with your favorite sport, outdoors, through the winter. But before you get started, getting your hands on cold weather biking gear is imperative.