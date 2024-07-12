Home > Small Changes > Travel When’s the Best Time to Visit the Smoky Mountains? Here’s a Quick Guide for Each Season Millions of people travel to the eastern U.S. to visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park every single year. By Rayna Skiver Jul. 12 2024, Published 10:27 a.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

When it comes to national parks, each season brings along its unique challenges and adventures — the Great Smoky Mountains are no different. Before you plan your next trip, it’s important to do some research first.

The best time to visit the Smoky Mountains will depend on factors like what activities you enjoy, the type of weather you prefer, and whether or not you want to avoid crowds. For more details, keep reading.

When is the best time to visit the Smoky Mountains?

Source: ISTOCK

Similar to visiting any other popular destination, the time of year matters. As mentioned before, each season will vary in terms of weather, activities, wildlife activity, and crowds. While every season in the Great Smoky Mountains is beautiful, it’s helpful to choose one that aligns with what you most want to see and experience.

Like many other national parks in the U.S., the summer months seem to draw the most visitors, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Although, fall is also quite popular in the Smoky Mountains. The most popular months aren’t always for everyone. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect during the summer, fall, winter, and spring months.

Visiting the Smoky Mountains in summer:

Source: ISTOCK

The summer months — June through August — are popular for a reason. Sunny weather and hot temperatures make it possible to enjoy activities like swimming, rafting, horseback riding, and active wildlife viewing, according to Cabins USA. Visitors can also experience higher-elevation sights, such as Clingmans Dome Road and Newfound Gap, without worrying about snow.

However, thanks to the incredible activities available, the Smoky Mountains tend to be packed full of tourists during the summer season. This usually means more traffic, longer lines, and crowded trails. For some, this could be a majordrawback.

Visiting the Smoky Mountains in the fall:

Source: ISTOCK

If you love leaf-peeping, fall is the perfect time to visit the Smoky Mountains. Between September and November, the foliage in the park is truly unbeatable, plus the weather is a bit cooler. You won’t be the only one traveling to the Smokies during fall — crowding is still an issue during this season, especially at popular viewpoints like Cades Cove.

Don’t let the crowds scare you away, as there are plenty of hidden gems in the park to enjoy with fewer people around. Autumn is a great time to hike new trails or even bike the Foothills Parkway.

Visiting the Smoky Mountains during winter:

Source: ISTOCK

For many national park tourists, winter isn’t their season of choice. Oftentimes, cold weather and road closures are enough to have potential visitors waiting until summer or fall, but perhaps it’s time to reconsider.

If you want a crowd-free, peaceful experience, winter might actually be the best time to visit the Great Smoky Mountains. You will have to pack more hiking gear and do a bit more planning, but the gorgeous trail views and nearby towns are well worth it. Plus, visiting in January or February could save you some money.

Visiting the Smoky Mountains in the spring:

Source: ISTOCK

Want to plan your trip during the wildflower season? You can’t go wrong with a trip in March, April, or May, according to Lonely Planet. The weather is nice and cool, the waterfalls are roaring, and you can check out some of the park’s most iconic flowers, like lady slipper orchids.

