Looking To Spend More Time Outdoors? Here Are 10 Essentials for Hiking

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many were inspired to pick up hiking, as people weren't socializing, and gathering in public spaces wasn't really an option. And while the desire has waned for many, as life has (mostly) gone back to normal in many areas, some are still making a point to spend some their free time exploring the great outdoors.

Whether you're one of many who only recently started hiking, or if you're planning a big trip, it's crucial to pack these 10 hiking essentials.