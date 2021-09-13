Some of the Coolest Destinations For Fall Foliage, That Are Accessible by Train

Maine is famous for its foliage (I mean, really, Maine has a state Instagram account that's dedicated to fall leaves!). So if you're jonesing to go to one of the northernmost points in the U.S., we strongly suggest making your way there this fall. According to Condé Nast Traveler, you can enjoy a full day of leaf peeping via Amtrak's Downeaster, which takes you for 3.5 hours through New England (prime leaf peeping!) and it all ends in Brunswick. Break out your cable-knit sweaters and L.L. Bean duck boots, if you're willing to make the trek.