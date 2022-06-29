The Least Visited National Parks in 2021, if You’re Looking To Avoid Big Crowds

If you're traveling in the U.S., exploring the vast National Park System (NPS) is a must — with 63 official National Parks nationwide, there's so much diverse, natural beauty to explore. And while you've likely visited heard of the classics (i.e. Yosemite, Zion, or the Grand Canyon), there's a decent chance you aren't yet familiar with a handful of them.

The NPS tracks the most and least visited National Parks, so we're delving into the lesser known ones, if you're trying to beat the crowds.