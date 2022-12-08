How Mutual Aid Creates a Gift Economy Through Free Stores, Community Fridges, and Buy Nothing Groups

"Free stores are a convenient way to directly gift usable items to your local community," Anna Sacks, aka The Trash Walker, tells Green Matters in an email.

"I go through thrift stores’ trash and frequently find books, puzzles, toys, appliances, and more," Sacks continues. "In contrast, when you bring these items to a free store they are taken quickly — and people often thank you for bringing them." Sacks often brings her finds to the Hell's Kitchen Free Store in New York City.

"In my ideal world, every neighborhood would have a free store or some sort of permanent swap spot to exchange items and act as a gathering point for the community," Sacks says.