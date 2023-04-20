Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion Source: ISTOCK New to Sustainable Living? Start by Checking Out These Thrift Stores in Birmingham, Alabama Due to our overconsumption of basically everything, the thrift stores in Birmingham, Alabama are packed full of stuff. Head to these great spots to give this stuff a new home. By Rayna Skiver Apr. 20 2023, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

If one of your goals is to live more sustainably this year, then you have to master the art of finding used goods. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the market for clothing, shoes, home decor, or books, now is the time to put your shopping skills to use. To help get you started, we’ve made a list of a few of the best thrift stores in Birmingham, Alabama. Take a look at these shops and see what you can find!

Lovelady Thrift Store

The Lovelady Thrift Store at 2402 Old Springville Road is potentially the best place to start your thrifting journey. This popular spot is home to all sorts of items: Clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, holiday decor, home accessories, furniture, books, and pretty much everything else you’d expect a secondhand store to sell.

Many customers on Google said that the store has a huge inventory and super-friendly employees — both of those factors are bound to result in a positive shopping experience. Don’t forget to bring your reusable bag to hold all of your new treasures.

Sozo Trading Co.

This upscale thrift store in North Avondale has a large assortment of donated goods — customers can find tons of clothes, shoes, furniture, home decor, toys, and more. Sozo Trading Co. is full of gently used items waiting to find a new owner.

Many customers on Google had only nice things to say about the shop. It’s been described as organized, welcoming, budget-friendly, and as having “great finds all around.” In addition to being a thrift store, Sozo Trading Co. also allows local vendors to sell items in the store too. This gives you the opportunity to support the community in two different ways!

King’s Home Thrift

King’s Home Thrift has three different locations: Eastwood, Hanceville, and Pinson. It doesn’t get more convenient than that — all you have to do is check out the one closest to home. This place sells most of the usual items, such as clothes, furniture, and books. It’s a great place to visit if you need something for your home or closet.

Another wonderful aspect of this thrift store is that all of your purchases are helping children, women, and families escape the horrors of domestic violence, neglect, and other serious situations.

Cheap Chick Trading Company

Cheap Chick Trading Company is an awesome thrifting destination for young adults. This store strives to center sustainability and inclusiveness in order to provide the best shopping experience possible. Customers can expect to find some super cute clothing, shoes, handbags, and other accessories here. To make things even better, students can get a 10 percent discount every Tuesday! Be sure to head to Homewood to check this place out ASAP.

The Clotheshorse

Looking for something designer? Head to The Clotheshorse! This is an amazing designer consignment store with two locations, one located at 2512 Rocky Ridge Road and the other at 3365 Morgan Drive. They have a great selection of high-end clothing and accessories for both children and adults.

