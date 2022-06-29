International Plastic Bag Free Day Is July 3 — Here Are Our Favorite Reusable Bags

Plastic contributes to a large portion of our planet's waste. Not only is it incredibly pollutive to produce, but it also takes years to fully break down, before it disintegrates into microplastics.

That's precisely why next month marks Plastic Free July, and International Plastic Bag Free Day falls on July 3 — to encourage people to shy away from the high-impact material. And if you're looking for the best reusable bags to celebrate the July 3 holiday, you've come to the right place.