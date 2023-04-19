20 Earth Day Writing Prompts to Help Students and Adults Flex Their Creative Muscles
We've put together 20 Earth Day writing prompts to help students and adults reflect on the environment and their impact on it.
When Earth Day comes around each year, it's always a challenge to think of new ways to celebrate — especially when it falls on a work or school day. However, one of the simplest and most effective ways to honor the Earth is by reflecting on our environmental impact and the natural world around us.
READ NEXT: These Artists Are Confronting the Climate Crisis With Their Work
In order to encourage this reflection, as well as some creativity, we've put together some Earth Day writing prompts perfect for students, adults, and kindergarteners. Check them out below!
Here are some Earth Day writing prompts for kindergarten students.
Earth Day doesn't only have to be for older students — these five writing prompts will encourage little ones to join in on the fun, too!
- If I could be any animal, I would be a ___ because ...
- My favorite part about being outside is ...
- I can help the animals and plants outside by ...
- The Earth is important to me because ...
- If I lived outside for a day, I would ...
Here are some Earth Day writing prompts for students of all ages.
These 10 writing prompts will encourage students to think about the environmental impact of their everyday lives, as well as the power they have to change the world.
- Write about a time that you went out of your way to help the environment.
- Write a letter to the principal detailing three things your school could do to be more environmentally friendly.
- Think about your favorite TV show — how does the main character impact their environment, positively or negatively?
- Write about the most beautiful nature in your town.
- Brainstorm three catchy slogans to promote recycling.
- How can technology positively and negatively impact the environment?
- Has there ever been a time where peer pressure has kept you from doing something good for the planet, such as recycling, composting, or shopping secondhand?
- How can you encourage your family to engage in environmentally conscious behavior?
- If you could enact any law to help the environment, what would it be?
- If humans disappeared from the Earth, what would our planet look like?
Here are Earth Day prompts for journaling on your own.
Whether you're teaching college students, encouraging your coworkers or employees to write, or journaling for fun, these five Earth Day prompts are perfect for adults.
- Write about one aspect of the environment that you feel you should appreciate more.
- Write about a time that you've had to make a hard decision or life change for environmental reasons.
- Think about how you celebrated Earth Day as a child. How has that changed, and how can you recreate some of those practices now?
- What is the negative impact of "greenwashing"? Write about one example you've seen recently.
- Think about ways that you can make your favorite hobby more environmentally friendly.