Shein Launches Its Own Resale Platform — but Is It Just Greenwashing?

Shein created this new project along with recommerce technology platform Treet, which also works with brands including Wolven, tentree, and Kirrin Finch.

As of launch, Shein Exchange is only available to U.S. customers, and is expected to become available in other countries next year. According to Vogue Shein will not be making a profit or charging high fees from these sales, unlike other resale platforms such as Poshmark and Depop.