Not up for a Beach Day? Check Out 5 of the Best Thrift Stores in Orlando Instead Yes, Florida is more than just sunshine and alligators, they have awesome shops too. Be sure to check out this list of some of the best thrift stores in Orlando. By Rayna Skiver Apr. 14 2023, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Forget about going to the beach and exploring nature — sometimes we just want to go shopping. There’s nothing better than heading to a secondhand store and finding exactly what you were looking for and more. Get inspiration for your sustainable shopping trip by checking out some of the best thrift stores in Orlando. You might be pleasantly surprised by what you can find!

The Owl’s Attic

On Corrine Drive, thrifters can find The Owl’s Attic, a popular vintage store that sells all kinds of amazing pieces. The owners of the shop are inspired by everything from old-school music to the iconic fashion trends of the 70s, 80s, 90s, and more, according to their website. This hand-picked collection gives you the best of the best.

For a well-curated vintage shop, many reviews on Google stated that the items were reasonably priced and totally worth it. If you’re in the market for some nice clothing, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories, this is a good place to visit.

Echoes of Retro

Echoes of Retro is a vintage store located on Virginia Drive in Orlando. This shop sells amazing mid-century furniture along with some fun clothing items. On the shop’s Facebook page, customers described the items as high quality, amazing, and unique — one person even called the store “a true hidden gem.”

Finding furniture for a new place can be challenging, especially when you want to find something affordable as well as sustainable. If you like the mid-century look, this place will probably be everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

The Russel Home Thrift Store

This community thrift store located in Edgewood is full of great clothing, antiques, home decor, kitchen accessories, and more. Any money you spend at The Russel Home Thrift Store will go right to the Russel Home for Atypical Children to help fund the organization’s operations.

Many customers wrote reviews on Google and said that the store was well-organized and had excellent prices. For thrifters that typically frequent places like Goodwill, this might be a better alternative — it’s just as (if not more) affordable and it also helps the community.

Dechoes

Dechoes has two locations in Orlando: A larger store on Edgewater Drive and a newer location in Coytown. According to the shop’s website, this vintage store strives to center sustainability by offering an alternative to traditional clothing consumption and reducing the environmental impact of fashion.

This spot has a great selection of vintage items, clothing, jewelry, and accessories — you can also browse some lower-priced designer items. If you’re not looking to shop, there’s also the option to sell a few of your own pieces. Now you can use the cash or store credit during your next trip!

Omg! Thrift