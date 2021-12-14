Adidas’ Sustainable Fashion Pop-up in SoHo Encouraged Thrifting in a Designer Neighborhood

Usually, when New York City tourists venture to SoHo, they're surrounded by glamorous single designer brands and fast fashion storefronts — though that wasn't the case this past weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Adidas brought together vendors selling vintage and upcycled Adidas clothing to encourage consumers to donate old pieces of clothing to thredUP. If you didn't make it to Adidas' sustainable fashion pop-up, it was a one-of-a-kind experience.