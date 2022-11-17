Teemill is a full-service, circular economy e-commerce and supply chain platform. It allows influencers, musical artists, organizations (including Greenpeace and BBC Earth), and others to design, make, and sell clothing made from 100 percent cotton with renewable energy.

In honor of Black Friday this year, Teemill is running a campaign “to reverse Black Friday,” in which the company will encourage customers to refrain from shopping, and to instead send their old Teemill products back to the company. In exchange, Teemill will give customers a £5 ($5.96 USD) credit toward a future order, and then use Remill technology to recycle the garment into new fabric.