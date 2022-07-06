Sustainable Dupes for the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

If you’re willing to go multicolor when it comes to your belt bag, consider Cotopaxi’s Kapai 1.5L Hip Pack (from $30) or the brand’s Kapai 3L Hip Pack (from $45), which is a bit bigger. Cotopaxi’s hip packs are made from 100 percent repurposed materials, which Cotopaxi makes by using remnant fabric from other fashion companies’ leftover materials.

Because of that, each Cotopaxi bag is unique — you can select your own one-of-a-kind color combination on the website. Additionally, the bags feature an outer zipper compartment and a top grab handle.