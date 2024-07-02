Home > Small Changes > Pets Why Do Chihuahuas Shake? 5 Reasons Behind the Condition and What You Should Know Understanding your dog’s behavior can make it easier for you to recognize, diagnose, and treat any underlying problems they might be experiencing. By Rayna Skiver Jul. 2 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

Sometimes, it’s hard to understand a dog’s body language. Whether your dog is bringing you the biggest sticks or putting their paws on your hands, these behaviors often don't have just one meaning. In many cases, a single behavior — like shaking — can mean multiple things, ranging from mild to severe.

When your pet’s behavior is unfamiliar or worrying, being familiar with possible causes and the corresponding treatments can be incredibly comforting and helpful. To learn more about why Chihuahuas shake, keep reading.

Anxiety or fear

Source: ISTOCK

If a Chihuahua is shaking, they might feel anxious or scared. It’s common for loud sounds like fireworks or thunder to scare dogs, but engaging in an activity associated with something unpleasant, such as going to the vet, can cause anxiety, too, according to The Kennel Club.

For your dog’s comfort and safety, it’s best to narrow down the origin of their fear or anxiety. When an animal feels threatened, it can lead to unwanted or even dangerous behavior, such as biting.

Excitement

Source: ISTOCK

Excitement is another common reason for shaking. Has your dog ever shown so much energy while playing that it looks like they will combust? Well, there’s no need to worry — shaking from excitement is typical for high-energy pups, according to MetLife Pet Insurance.

In most cases, this isn’t something that pet parents need to be concerned about. However, if you feel it’s necessary, you can try speaking to your dog using a calm voice and relaxed body language.

Cold

Source: ISTOCK

As it turns out, we have a lot more in common with dogs than previously thought — just like us, our pets also shake when they’re cold. Chihuahuas are small and have relatively thin coats, so they’re especially sensitive to cold temperatures. To make them more comfortable, ensure they have plenty of warm blankets and sweaters.

Hypoglycemia

Source: ISTOCK

If your Chihuahua’s behavior doesn’t match any of the previously mentioned potential causes, it could be something more severe, like hypoglycemia. This condition occurs when their blood sugar drops dangerously low, according to Dogs Naturally.

Hypoglycemia is common among Chihuahuas, so if you think the shaking is related, you should seek veterinarian care. A vet will examine your pet and create a treatment plan.

Seizures

Source: ISTOCK

Shaking is also a symptom of seizures in Chihuahuas. After ruling out the other possibilities, it’s time to consider any coinciding behaviors to determine if something more serious is occurring. Loss of consciousness, unresponsiveness, and drooling are all typical signs of a seizure, according to Petco.

If you suspect that your dog’s shaking is related to a seizure, it’s important to contact your vet right away. This behavior could be caused by an underlying condition that should be attended to as soon as possible to ensure your pet’s health and safety.

Why do Chihuahuas go under blankets?

Source: ISTOCK

You might have noticed that your Chihuahua loves blankets. Well, it turns out that there are a lot of logical, as well as evolutionary, reasons behind it.

