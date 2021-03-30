6 Eco-Friendly Dog Beds to Keep Nap Time Sustainable

Rawganique’s handmade pet bed, designed for cats, dogs, or any other animal, is made with U.S.-grown organic cotton batting. You can buy just the dye-free pillow, along with an optional cotton twill cover in a dozen different colors (including dye-free, as well). Rawganique claims that its pet bed is sweatshop-free, dioxin-free, formaldehyde-free, fire retardant-free, and toxic chemical-free.

The pillow comes in three colors, with prices starting at $148 for the pillow and corresponding cover.