Does My Dog Need a Winter Jacket?

Once you’ve determined if your dog needs a winter coat, you’ll need to find one that works. Look for jackets that protect the neck and belly. The best coats should extend from the base of the dog’s neck to the tail. Note that it should be snug, but not tight enough to restrict movement or be so long that bathroom time becomes a messy enterprise. You can also consult with your vet to find out if your dog should be wearing a coat on cold winter days.