How to Keep Your Dog Calm During Fourth of July Fireworks

If your pet enjoys their crate, encourage them to go inside of it to lie down — but consider leaving the door open so they don't feel trapped. According to Kansas State University, you can cover the crate with a blanket, which may make them feel more secure and also block out some of the noise. If you have access to a basement, many pets might prefer having their crate down there, where the noise is quieter and the flashes of light can be completely blocked out.