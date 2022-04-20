A Rescued Chihuahua Named TobyKeith Is Officially the Oldest Living Dog

A Rescued Chihuahua Named TobyKeith Is Officially the Oldest Living DogBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Apr. 20 2022, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
All dogs obviously go to heaven, but it's every pet parent's dream to see their fur babies live a long and prosperous life on Earth. That's why we're beyond jealous of one pet parent in the Sunshine State who has been with her pup for more than two decades. The world's oldest living dog, TobyKeith, is living his best life at 21 years old in Palm Beach, Fla.
He's a rescue Chihuahua, and needless to say, his life story is beyond magical.
Even though many dogs start to face debilitating health issues after a certain age, the pup's loving mom, Gisela Shore, has said herself she's totally blown away by how well he's doing at 147 years old (in dog years!).
"He's been with me since he was a puppy. He is in pretty good health considering his age, and he does a lot of sleeping, but other than that, he's doing great," Shore stated in a heartfelt Instagram video posted by Guinness World Records.
"People can't believe how good he looks for his age," she continued, saying she can't believe he's made it this long.
Here's what you should know about the world's oldest living dog, TobyKeith:
As previously mentioned, TobyKeith is the Chihuahua from Florida who broke the Guinness World Record for world's oldest dog, according to USA Today.
The pup was born on Jan. 9, 2001, and was adopted by Shore when he was a puppy. His name was originally Peanut Butter, and he had been surrendered from an elderly couple who could no longer take care of him. At the time, Shore was volunteering at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue. They bonded immediately, she named him TobyKeith, and the rest is history.
As Chihuahuas tend to live between 14 and 16 years on average, TobyKeith has surpassed the average life expectancy of a Chihuahua by a landslide, according to People (at the time of his Guinness World Records interview, TobyKeith was 21 years old and 66 days).
Shore says his "secret" to staying young is good genes, a healthy diet of mainly rice and veggies, and a loving home with Shore, two other dogs, and two parrots.
TobyKeith's days are relatively eventful for such an old soul: he takes a morning walk, gets a snack of sliced turkey, takes a few more short walks throughout the day, and keeps Shore company throughout the day. Even though he's battling a heart condition, it supposedly doesn't bother him too much.
"The thought that my little guy has reached such a milestone is fantastic! I am thrilled," Shore told People.
Who previously held the record for oldest living dog?
Although TobyKeith is currently the oldest living dog, he isn't the oldest dog ever. According to Guinness World Records, that title is held by an Australian Cattle Dog named Bluey.
The canine who hailed from Australia was born in 1910, and herded livestock for over 20 years. He was put down on Nov. 14, 1939, at age 29.
It goes without saying we hope our pups live equally long lives.