A Rescued Chihuahua Named TobyKeith Is Officially the Oldest Living Dog

All dogs obviously go to heaven, but it's every pet parent's dream to see their fur babies live a long and prosperous life on Earth. That's why we're beyond jealous of one pet parent in the Sunshine State who has been with her pup for more than two decades. The world's oldest living dog, TobyKeith, is living his best life at 21 years old in Palm Beach, Fla.

He's a rescue Chihuahua, and needless to say, his life story is beyond magical.