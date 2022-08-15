My dog Cricket is a pit bull/Rottweiler mix — she's sweet as can be, but she's a big girl, to say the least. Weighing in at 80 pounds, she's a sturdy queen with a watermelon-sized head.

And though she's — well — thick AF, to be frank, she's totally convinced she's a lap dog. Though my partner and I intentionally purchased a large L-shaped couch prior to her adoption, Cricket often opts to sit in our laps instead of sinking into the couch's comfortable cushions. So, why does my dog sit on me?