Are Dogs Affected by the Climate Crisis? Are They Exacerbating It?

The climate crisis was created largely due to irresponsible human activity — we polluted the air and water with irresponsible industrial and agricultural practices, gas-powered vehicles, and single-use plastics until the ozone could no longer protect us from the heat of the sun. As a result, the ice caps are melting, ecosystems are withering, and humanity is suffering.

But where does man's best friend come into the picture? Are dogs affected by climate change? Are they making it worse?