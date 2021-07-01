Domesticated and Wild Animals Alike Are Affected by the Recent Heat Waves

Americans have transitioned from worrying about COVID to grappling with the recent heat waves. Temperatures have been in the triple digits throughout the country, with especially high temperatures along North America's entire West Coast. It puts those experiencing homelessness, and anyone without access to air conditioning, at risk of experiencing heat-related illnesses, and it endangers both pets and wildlife. Yes, animals are adversely affected by the nationwide heat waves , too.

Luckily, though, you can do your part to help both domesticated and wild animals right now.

"Just like us, animals need to stay hydrated and need to find shelter so they can stay out of the scorching heat and sun," wild animal welfare manager of British Columbia's SPCA, Andrea Wallace, told Vancouver Is Awesome. "There's lots people can do in their own yards."