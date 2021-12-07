Surprise Your Fur Babies This Holiday Season, With These Eco-Friendly Pet Gifts

Surprise Your Fur Babies This Holiday Season, With These Eco-Friendly Pet GiftsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Dec. 7 2021, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Generally, we don't condone buying gifts during the holiday season. However, pets are somewhat of an exception — we're well aware that most pet parents out there will inevitably be spoiling their beloved dogs, cats, and beyond this holiday season. So to ensure our readers are doing it as sustainably as possible, we've rounded up several of our favorite eco-friendly pet gifts, that your fur babies will absolutely love.
Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy ($24.99)
Since expending mental energy is crucial for most dogs, Outward Hound's Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy ($24.99) is about to come in clutch. It's an "advanced" interactive dog game that's guaranteed to entertain your pup when they're bored. It's basically a puzzle that contains six treat drawers that can be opened with twisty bone "locks" for your dog to open. Not only is it super safe and durable, but it's also BPA-, PVC- & phthalate-free. Plus, it's easy to clean, with warm water and soap.
EcoKind Yak Chews ($9.95)
Perfect for aggressive chewers, EcoKind Yak Chews (starting at $9.95), are lactose-free treats made from yak and cow's milk. They're created using an ancient Himalayan recipe, and not only are they easily digestible and gentle on sensitive stomachs, but they're also 100 percent natural. They're free of chemicals, additives, and preservatives; and they are super long-lasting, to keep your fur baby occupied while you're out celebrating New Year's Eve.
The Grove's Strawberry Doughnut Cat Toy ($9)
The Grove's Strawberry Doughnut Cat Toy ($9) is an adorable all-natural toy that's infused with certified organic catnip. The outer "doughnut" shell is made from 100 percent certified organic sheep's wool, which acts as a natural floss to clean your kitty's pearly whites. It's also handmade in Nepal by an organization that employs women, maintaining the local craft of felting.
DIPHDA Jewelry (starting at $77.77)
We all want to match our cats and dogs, which is why DIPHDA offers interchangeable and collectible Crystal Slider Jewelry that can be worn by pets and people alike. You can order them with one of the brand's cork collars and get one of your own. You can have them made with ethically- and sustainably-sourced turquoise, onyx, amethyst, lapis, and pyrite. Everything on the site is vegan-friendly, too.
Make homemade dog treats
The Cookie Rookie's Homemade Dog Treat Recipe is super easy, fun to make (especially if you have fun cookie cutters), and your dogs will absolutely love them. They call for ingredients you probably have on-hand already, including flour, an egg, peanut butter, water, and honey. We substituted honey for maple syrup and the egg for Greek yogurt, due to what we already had in-stock, and it worked out perfectly.
The Nibble Ring ($7.60)
If you happen to be a parent to a beloved bunny, The Nibble Ring will absolutely bring them crunchy Christmas cheer. Each ring is layered with sweet, natural orchard grass hay and rattan cane, so they can nibble to their heart's content for hours on end, experiencing all different kinds of textures. Each one is handmade from natural resources, too, so you don't have to worry about them swallowing any potentially harmful materials.
Package Free Shop's Wool Bee Cat Toy ($4)
You don't need to spend the big bucks to keep your kitty entertained. Package Free's Wool Bee Cat Toy ($4) is made from 100 percent New Zealand Wool that's made with natural dyes, and is free of synthetic pigments and fragrances. And, like everything else at the popular Brooklyn-based store, it comes with zero packaging waste.