This Dating App Helps You Find the Love of Your Life, and the Dog of Your Dreams (Exclusive)

Via email, we spoke with co-founder and COO of UpDog, Brooke Lima, who told us about the inspiration behind the app.

"UpDog is different in that it attracts a specific type of person; dog-lovers dating non-dog-lovers just doesn't work!" she explains. "My partner and I are a prime example of that; he moved in with me and my two rescue dogs a little over a year ago with his corgi, and completely accepted the fact that I am a volunteer and foster with Social Tees Animal Rescue."