Woman's Heartfelt Pleas Leads to Her Dog Being Rescued From a Florida Kill Shelter Charlie the dog was rescued from a kill shelter in Florida after her former owner pleaded on social media for someone to adopt her. By Kate Underwood Sep. 8 2023, Published 3:22 p.m. ET Source: notlaurenkimberly /TikTok

The idea that anyone could abandon their precious dog rather than doing everything possible to find them a good home is unthinkable. Thankfully, one woman on TikTok whose ex-boyfriend had taken their dog to a kill shelter was able to help her furry baby find a new home.

How was this dog rescued from a Florida kill shelter while her former pet parent was in Arizona? We've got all the details, including the happy resolution for the dog. Read on to find out more about this harrowing "tail" turned happy ending.

One woman's dog was rescued from a Florida kill shelter after she posted a plea to save her.

On TikTok, user LK Rennie, or @notlaurenkimberly, posted on Sept. 6 that her dog Charlie was at an animal shelter in Florida. The first video explained the situation, saying that she now lived in Arizona and couldn't take the dog with her, but she trusted her ex-boyfriend to keep their dog, which she said was "obviously a huge mistake."

LK Rennie stated in the video's description the name of the shelter, Osceola County Animal Services in St. Cloud, and also gave the identification number of her dog. She talked up Charlie, saying she was "an amazing dog" who was vaccinated and spayed, and offered to reimburse the person for adoption fees if anyone would get Charlie out of the shelter.

@notlaurenkimberly Charlie is still at the shelter as of today. Please keep sharing and spreading the word. ♬ love in the dark - *ੈ✩‧₊˚

The following day, the distraught former pet parent returned to TikTok with the update that Charlie was still residing at the shelter. The caption below the video asked, "Please keep sharing and spreading the word." The video footage included with this second video was heart-rending, as there are multiple scenes of Charlie doing various things, like playing with a toy, acting silly while covered with a blanket, and walking outdoors.

The third video featuring the shorthaired husky mix brought happier news: someone had heard about the dog and rescued her from the Florida shelter. "Y'all saved Charlie's life," LK Rennie said about the abandoned pup during this video. You can see a photo of Charlie on what LK Rennie called her "freedom ride" away from the shelter with her new pet parent, Dani.

Social media users were thrilled about Charlie's rescue and adoption.

The more than 2,000 comments on the original video featuring Charlie's adoption information, as well as those who shared either of the videos, helped find Charlie a new home. Commenters after Charlie's rescue were thrilled: "YAY!!!!! Dani is amazing! I’m so happy your dog got adopted and was rescued from that shelter!"

"I'm actually crying right now I'm so happy she found a home."

"I just commented to see if she was still available ! This warms my heart sm!! ♥️DANI you’re an angel!"

Another video was added shortly after LK Rennie posted the good news. She shared CashApp information for anyone who wanted to donate to help Dani with Charlie's expenses.

