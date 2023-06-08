Home > Small Changes > Pets You'll Melt Over This Lost Dog Reuniting With Her Family at a Rescue Event One family was reunited with their lost dog at a rescue event. Read the incredible story of Mocha and her family. By Kate Underwood Jun. 8 2023, Published 4:06 p.m. ET Source: nyccacc/TikTok

If you could use a boost of joy, look no further than this feel-good story from the Animal Care Centers (ACC) of New York City. A family attending a dog rescue event didn't expect to be reunited with their sweet Mocha who had gone missing. This dog, called "Sandy" by the shelter workers, got a fantastic surprise at a dog adoption event.

A TikTok video tells the story of a family that was amazingly reunited with their lost dog at an event in New York City. All too often, stories of lost dogs end in heartache — and the video launches with the disappointing phrase "Sandy was not adopted yesterday." However, this particular story came with a heartwarming and happy ending for everyone involved. Keep reading to learn all about this heartwarming reunion.

How did the dog get separated from her family?

According to the TikTok video from ACC, a family happened to be walking around a pet adoption event called Paws in the Park. They were considering finding a dog to adopt and add to their family. In January, they had left their dog Mocha in the care of a friend. Unfortunately, Mocha somehow got lost while in their friend's care, and the family returned to find their dog was gone.

The video narrator noted that the family was "devastated" by the loss of their dog. Thankfully, the mother in the family was the first to notice that one of the dogs at the adoption event looked an awful lot like their missing pup Mocha. Soon her husband and three children joined her in a joyful reunion with their dog.

Here's what happened to Mocha after her disappearance.

The video explains that Mocha had gone missing in January of 2023, but that "Sandy" had appeared in their shelter about a month ago (likely early May). The dog had been found "tied to a post near the ASPCA" and the NYPD brought her to the ACC for shelter. Shelter volunteers said that the dog had been very lovable, convincing them that she must have been a "true family dog."

At the beginning of the TikTok video, the dad of the family can be heard saying, "I'm telling you, this is my dog," as he holds onto Mocha's leash and his children play enthusiastically with her. The organization verified the family's ownership of the dog, in part with photos of Mocha on the owner's phone.

The dog's "ecstatic reaction" upon seeing her family offered further proof that "Sandy" was actually Mocha, and she was able to return home with her forever family. In the brief video, Mocha licks the children's faces with joy.