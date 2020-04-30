It’s National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day: Here’s How You Can Help a Shelter Animal (If You Can’t Adopt Right Now)

Fostering a pet is the practice of taking in a companion pet, temporarily, with the goal of providing them with the experience of living in a home while the shelter )or rescue group) helps find their “furever” home. In the wake of the pandemic, shelters have seen a spike in fostering — which provides so much for not only the pets, but also the foster parents and shelter.

“If adoption isn’t an option right now, now is an excellent time to foster because it’s a temporary commitment, many people are working from home, and shelters are bracing for a potential increase in intakes and owner surrender due to financial strain and widespread illness,” Nichols explained. “Additionally, many shelters are now limiting intake to urgent situations only. Fostering an animal allows shelters to help meet those emergency needs. Plus, fostering is enriching for you and for the foster pet!”

Lafaille added, “There’s no better place than a loving home to get animals used to the sights, sounds, and experiences that will set them up for a successful future adoption… With the right training and support, anyone with even a little space and a love for animals can be a foster caregiver, including families who can share caretaking responsibilities, empty nesters, and people with flexible schedules who work from home, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But if you’ve never fostered, Lafaille’s advice to those in NYC or LA is to check out the ASPCA’s online foster orientation (which are, thankfully, quickly filling up). Nichols explained it’s crucial to talk to the shelter you’re interested in working with to set up parameters and expectations as a foster parent to make sure it’s a good fit for all involved. “If you already have pets of your own, the shelter can help you select an appropriate animal and provide tips on how to introduce a new foster pet to your resident animals so that fostering is an enriching experience for everyone,” she said. “Many shelters and rescues provide food, treats, and even toys and loaner crates to foster families, but it varies and should be discussed prior to committing to be a foster… When exploring the possibility of fostering, people should ask the shelter or rescue about their policy in regards to veterinary care for the fostered animal.”

Right now, while shelters are operating with limited resources and staffing due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is important to keep populations in animal shelters down — and fostering helps the shelters all over the country achieve that.