Dog Flu Cases Are on the Rise: Signs to Look Out For, and How to Prevent It

As humans nationwide currently deal with flu season (and a “tripledemic,” referring to rising rates of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19) our furry friends are similarly facing a dog flu outbreak. The canine influenza is not something any pet — or pet parent — wants to deal with, but fortunately, there is a vaccine that can help prevent the dog flu and reduce the flu’s effects.

Keep reading to learn more about the dog flu, how it spreads, the dog flu shot, and its side effects.