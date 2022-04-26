Recent Avian Flu Outbreaks Worrying Pet Parents — Can It Spread to Dogs?

In 29 U.S. states, poultry farmers are dealing with incessant outbreaks of the avian bird flu. As of April 26, 2022, about 33 million farmed birds have contracted the H5N1 bird flu virus, while almost 800 wild birds have been infected, as well.

Right now, certain state authorities are advising residents to avoid hanging bird feeders in their yards, and to refrain from filling bird baths, to prevent the spread of the disease. But many pet parents are wondering: can the bird flu affect dogs?