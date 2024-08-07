Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The 10 Best Baby Gifts: Non-Toxic Toys, Clothes, and Gear They'll Go Gaga For Blankets, rattles, car seats, Teddy bears, and more best-selling baby gifts that bring safety, fun, and comfort to a little one's life. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 7 2024, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

When I was asked to assemble a list of the 10 best baby gifts, I almost couldn't choose. But there's a caveat: some of the cutest gifts out there are actually harmful to babies. It's tempting to snap up that toy going viral on TikTok, but some of the most popular toys on the market contain BPAs, PFAs, and other substances you want to keep far from curious little hands. There's even some well-known baby gear that contains notoriously hazardous VOCs, heavy metals, and carcinogenic flame retardants. 'Best-selling' doesn't always mean best for your baby.

On the bright side, I realized that there are so many companies producing non-toxic, organic baby gear — much of which is sustainably made — that it's easy to find cute, giftable items that'll stimulate, comfort, and delight the babies in your life through all their big and little milestones without causing any harm. So, if you need a healthy dose of gifting inspiration, keep scrolling for the best baby gifts on our radar.

Baby Bunny Organic Soft Book and Teether Set

A baby book is one of the sweetest gifts you can give, and this one by Petit Collage is extra precious, with colorful pictures and patterns on soft organic cotton for sensory development. And it comes with a bonus gift: a BPA-free and phthalate-free teether made from sustainably sourced beechwood.

Snuggle Me Organic Infant Lounger

Here's an example of a viral baby gift that is safe for little ones: the Snuggle Me Organic Infant Lounger, a body-hugging sleep cushion that's sustainably made from organic materials by USA-based seamstresses and contains no toxic flame retardants, BPAs, phthalates or lead. Babies from birth to nine months can snuggle up in this lounger that comes in 10 colors.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Surprise Gift Box

Melissa & Doug makes toys that both kids and parents love, and the Wooden Surprise Gift Box is just the thing to bring to a celebration for a baby of six months to a year. It includes a plush toy bear, a squeezable fuzzy ball with chime, multi-textured crinkle cloth, and a happy-bear cloth book inside a cloth-covered, FSC-certified wooden box.

Uppababy Mesa Max Infant Car Seat

A bunch of states, like Vermont and Minnesota, have been passing new laws and regulations for child passenger safety, and it's been shining a spotlight on the importance of a top-notch car seat. Step it up a few more notches by gifting new parents the Uppababy Mesa Max Infant Car Seat, a sustainable child safety seat for babies up to 35 pounds. What makes this car seat one of the best baby gifts is that it not only protects babies from injury, but it also is GREENGUARD Gold certified, low-VOC, and free of phthalates, BPA, PFAs, and formaldehyde. And instead of using toxic fire retardant chemicals, the moisture-wicking fabric is naturally fire-resistant.

Halo Supersoft Bamboo Wearable Blanket

This Halo wearable blanket will lull a little one into dreamland in the best possible way: it's made of bamboo, a renewable fiber that is incredibly soft and breathable. The cozy cocoon comes in four sizes to fit newborns up to two-year-olds. Choose from four soothing hues, including Calm Sage.

Finn + Emma Knit Stroller Toy

This itty bitty raccoon, hand-crocheted from GOTS-certified organic cotton yarn by Peruvian artisans, is meant to hang from a baby's stroller, floor gym, or crib. It's got untreated Indian hardwood inside and uses only non-toxic dyes..

EcoPeaCo Bath Bundle

Bath time just got oh-so soothing with this vegan, cruelty-free bath set that includes bubble bath, shampoo and body wash, and conditioning detangler — all EWG-verified, pediatrician- and ophthalmologist-approved, hypoallergenic, and devoid of toxins and chemicals. The bath products come in recycled packaging, and you can choose between vanilla and fragrance-free.

Burt's Bees Solid Organic Cotton Baby Booties

Okay, how adorable are these?! If you want to elicit oohs and aahs, gift a pair of cute booties by Burt's Bees Baby. They're made of soft organic cotton, fit sizes newborn to nine months, and come in two gender-neutral colors: white and black. Adjust them at the ankles so they don't slip off.

Chippi & Co Crochet Baby Rattle

It's hard to choose the cutest hand-crocheted, jingling animal rattle of the 17 offered by Chippi & Co, and the owl and elephant are just the tip of the iceberg. They couldn't be more wholesome, made with organic cotton yarn and a natural wood ring that's perfectly sized for the tiniest hands.

Mori Personalized Baby Blanket