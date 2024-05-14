Home > Green Matters Approved The Best Green Toy Brands for Kids Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff May 14 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of Green Toys

To help make playtime a little more safe, educational, and environmentally-friendly, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best green toy brands for kids. These brands make toys that are not only durable and composed of recycled and natural materials, but are also safe for children — in fact, many of the brands on this list are certified as such by a third party. Vote for the best green toy brand for kids once a day until June 11, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on June 20, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best green toy brand!

Bannor Toys

Handcrafted in Iowa, all Bannor Toys products are made with silicone, responsibly harvested wood, and tested, nontoxic ink. They are also all free of lead, BPA, cadmium, mercury, and phthalates. Plus, the company's toys are FDA-approved, CCPSA-approved, LFGB-approved, SGS-approved, and CPSIA compliant; and Bannor Toys has ASTM International Certification and CE Certification. Bannor Toys also has a program called "Supplies for Success" that gives back to schools in need.

Cassarokids

Perhaps you've seen the Instagram-worthy wooden playsets, wooden climbers, and rocking horses from Cassarokids on your social media feed. These stunning pieces are made from CARB-compliant materials, do not contain formaldehyde, and have feature a water-based UV finish. Cassarokids is a member of the One Tree Planted network, so every tree cut down to make its products is replaced with a new tree.

Clixo

Unique, bendable magnet toys made of synthetic recyclable paper help Clixo by Toyish Labs stand out. Each toy pack comes with a different assortment of magnet toys with endless possiblities. Clixo's packaging is 100 percent biodegradable, and all its products have been tested to comply with federal safety standards, including ASTM, EN71, and California's Proposition 65.

Clockwork Soldier

U.K. brand Clockwork Soldier makes educational, plastic-free craft kits for kids 3+, composed entirely of paper. The company is a member of the Forest Stewardship Council, ensuring all its paper and board products are from sustainably managed forests. Additionally, Clockwork Soldier has worked with organizations such as the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust to create toys with environmental education.

Eco-Kids

Source: Courtesy of Eco-Kids

Eco-Kids is best known for its sustainable alternatives to Play-Doh and finger paints, which are made with all-natural, non-GMO, food-safe products. The company's goals include reducing plastic use, reducing children's screen time, and removing gender/racial biases from children's toys by creating products for everyone. In 2019, Roxanne Quimby, co-founder of Burt's Bees, purchased Eco-Kids.

EZPlay

EZPlay makes toys for active kids, including indoor mini jungle gyms, tents, play mats, and wobble boards. The company's products are designed to last forever, and they're made with quality ash wood and fittings, as well as water-based paint and solvents. EZPlay manufactures its toys in Eastern Europe, and the company also sells refurbished versions of its own toys on the EZPlay website.

Green Toys

Source: Courtesy of Green Toys

Green Toys' USA-made products are composed of 100 percent recycled plastic. Products include trucks, play dining sets, bath toys, and various Minnie and Mickey Mouse toys. The California-based company says its toys pass governmental standards for BPA and phthalates and conform to various international standards, and Green Toys packages its toys in 100 percent recyclable cardboard.

Hape Toys

Internationally distributed but founded in Germany, Hape Toys has 40 subsidiaries that provide a wide variety of toys to children. As a member of the Forest Stewardship Council, Hape Toys makes products from sustainable sources such as bamboo, wood, and nontoxic, water-based paints and finishes. Toys include wooden food sets, mini bicycles, musical instruments, puzzles, dollhouses, and much more. Hape Toys is also ISO9001, ISO 14001, and ISO45001 certified.

Le Toy Van

Source: Courtesy of Le Toy Van

Le Toy Van's adorable wooden toys are Forest Stewardship Council-certified, and the company is a member of One Tree Planted. Additionally, all of Le Toy Van's factories are ICTI Ethical Programme Certified, and the company is actively working towards eliminating all of its plastic packaging by the year 2026.

Lovevery

Co-founded by Jessica of Happy Family Organics, Lovevery (pronounced "Love every") is a Certified B Corp toy company. Products are made with sustainably sourced wood, cotton, recycled paper, soy-based ink, and more for an all-around eco-friendly play experience. Lovevery aims to use 90 percent recycled materials by 2025, the company purchases carbon offsets, and the company joined the Climate Collaborative in 2020 to commit to sustainability.

Melissa & Doug

Source: Courtesy of Melissa & Doug

Melissa & Doug boasts of being the "No. 1 brand for preschool toys," and it's easy to see why. As a partner of One Tree Planted, the company aims to plant 10 million trees by 2030, uses FSC-certified wooden materials, and makes inclusive toys that engage children of all learning abilities. Melissa & Doug's toys are beautiful, and include play kitchens and other play centers, arts & crafts, puzzles, costumes, a doctor's set, toy blender set, and tea set.

Once Kids

Once Kids makes its toys from FSC-certified solid wood and bamboo, recycled water bottles, and decorated with natural nontoxic water-based paints. Plus, the company's toys are all educational and tested in a third-party, certified lab. The brand is well-known for its Natural Wood Bricks, which are wooden alternatives to — and compatible with — Lego pieces. Once Kids also partners with various sustainability-focused organizations.

PlanToys

PlanToys has been sustainably making toys in Thailand since 1981. Toys are made with water-based dyes, organic pigments, plant-based inks, and more. PlanToys products adhere to international safety standards such as ATSM and EN71 and utilize solar panels at the PlanToy factory to reduce carbon emissions. The company's 2022 sustainability report is also freely available on the company website.

Playper

Your child's imagination will run wild with the Curious Kingdom playset from Playper. The Curious Kingdom is a series of "play-based learning toys" that aim to imprint sustainability values on children. All products are made from "Playperboard," the company's custom recyclable, plastic-free material that is also biodegradable. Plus, Playper won the National Parenting 2024 Sustainability award.

Tender Leaf Toys

Source: Courtesy of Tender Leaf Toys

Tender Leaf Toys makes products designed to provide youngsters with educational yet fun toys. Each toy is made at a family-run factory in Indonesia that has "high standards of training, wellbeing and respect and provides dependable employment for hundreds of local villagers." Additionally, toys meet safety standards EN71, ASTM F963, and AS/NZS ISO and are made sustainably sourced rubber wood, cotton, and wool.