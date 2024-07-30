Home > Big Impact > News Earth Overshoot Day 2024: How to Make the Best of This Important Benchmark Experts have been calculating this eye-opening milestone each year since 2006. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jul. 30 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Each World Environment Day, experts choose the planet's next Earth Overshoot Day. This day marks the date that experts believe humans will use more assets than the Earth has to provide for the year. Scientists take a lot of different factors into consideration when coming up with this somber milestone, including what this means for the world's resources.

Below you can read more about the origins of Earth Overshoot Day, including how you can observe its significance during the 2024 event.

What is Earth Overshoot Day?

Earth Overshoot Day is determined by the Global Footprint Network, a research organization which uses different statistics and calculations to determine the new date each year. Some of this data is provided by global thought leaders from the National Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts, FoDaFo, and York University.

Things like the number of days in the year, the world's current ecological footprint, and the number of ecological resources that remain accessible to humans in a given year are all entered into the equation: Earth’s Biocapacity / Humanity’s Ecological Footprint) x 365 = Earth Overshoot Day.

When is Earth Overshoot Day 2024?

Because 2024 was a Leap Year, the number of years used in the calculation was 366, which put Earth Overshoot Day on Aug. 1, 2024. That means that the date the planet's resources will be outpaced by its needs will occur five months short of the end of the year. Past Earth Overshoot Days have varied slightly in timing in recent history but have all occurred mid to late-summer, according to the Geneva Environment Network: 2023: Aug. 2

2022: July 28

2021: July 29

2020: Aug. 22.

Much like the infamous Doomsday Clock, Earth Overshoot Day forces humanity to look at the way we exist on this planet and whether or not the human population can be sustained in the long run. While it's a sobering (and sometimes scary) reality check, it's an entirely necessary one if we want to start pushing these dates further back on the calendar.