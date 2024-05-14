Home > Green Matters Approved These Are the Best Brands for Organic Baby Food Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff May 14 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

What you feed your baby is a deeply personal choice. Fortunately, there are many brands working their hardest to make healthy baby food that will satisfy even the pickiest babies — and parents. Here are our picks of 15 of the best organic baby food brands, all of which are certified organic by the USDA. Vote for the best organic baby food brands once a day until June 11, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on June 20, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Amara

Amara's baby food is USDA-certified organic — and sold in powder form. The powders can be "customized for your baby’s development" by mixing them with water, formula, or breast milk. This means Amara's food uses about 12 times less packaging when compared to other baby foods, according to the brand. Amara also uses its proprietary NPT technology to make its foods shelf stable while retaining nutrients and taste.

Beech-Nut Organics

Beech-Nut Organics (the company Beech-Nut's organic baby food line) is certified non-GMO and USDA-certified organic. The products contain no artificial additives, instead using organic lemon juice concentrate as a preservative. The Beech-Nut Organics products are all made using Beech-Nut's "Gentle Cooking" process in Amsterdam, N.Y., and the Organics line only offers purées for ages 4+, 6+, and 8+.

Cerebelly

Source: Courtesy of Cerebelly

Cerebelly makes food pouches for babies aged 5 months through 25+ months. The veggie-first formulas are created by a neurosurgeon and mother, are made with USDA-certified organic ingredients, and often include brain-healthy additives like DHA algal oil and chlorella. Cerebelly is also certified by the Clean Label Project, which tests Cerebelly's products regularly for metals, toxins, and more. Plus, you can recycle Cerebelly packaging via TerraCycle.

Happy Family

Happy Family is USDA-certified organic and non-GMO, its products are made with fresh fruits and vegetables, and its packaging is free of BPA, BPS, and phthalates. Not only is Happy Family good for your child, but founder Shazi Visram created Happy Family Organics with a vision to help take action for racial equality. The company currently matches employee donations to nonprofits supporting BIPOC communities.

Holle

Holle's baby food is made with USDA-certified organic ingredients that are grown biodynamically, and the products only use organic lemon juice concentrate as a preservative. The brand offers options for little ones starting at 6 months of age, including veggie-heavy baby food in jars and pouches, as well as whole grain cereal. Holle states that "protecting the climate is our most important job," which is why the company grows its ingredients with biodynamic agriculture.

Little Spoon

Little Spoon's baby food is USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and verified by the Clean Label Project. Little Spoon is a subscription service that uses FDA-certified cold pressure technology to keep food fresh for up to 14 days in the fridge and three months in the freezer.

Once Upon a Farm Organics

Jennifer Garner’s company Once Upon a Farm Organics uses USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO Project ingredients and partners with the Clean Label project to keep heavy metals out of your child's food. The brand's baby food pouches use HPP technology to keep them cold and safe until it's time to eat. Additionally, Once Upon a Farm has made its products available for the WIC program in certain states, and you can mail your pouches back to the company for recycling.

Plum Organics

Plum Organics is a Certified B Corp that sells food purées for babies, tots, and kids, all of which is all certified organic by the USDA. Many of the products use organic lemon juice concentrate as a natural preservative. Plum is also working towards a goal of having 100 percent recyclable packaging throughout its product lines, and in the meantime, provides detailed recycling instructions on its website.

Pumpkin Tree Snacks

Pumpkin Tree Snacks' baby and kid food is all USDA-certified organic and packaged in BPA-free pouches. The baby food pouches are supplemented with natural, healthy ingredients like quinoa, oat fiber, and chia seeds; and they contain organic lemon juice concentrate instead of artificial preservatives. Plus, the brand's range of veggie-forward pouches, known as Peter Rabbits Organics, is completely plant-based and gluten-free.

Serenity Kids

Serenity Kids' plant-based pouches are USDA-certified organic and non-GMO Project verified. They contain no added sugars or preservatives, and all food comes from sources hand-selected by the Serenity Kids team. The company also makes meat-based pouches, but these are not organic. When you're all done, the plastic pouches can be recycled via TerraCycle.

Sprout Organics

Sprout Organics is a USDA-certified organic and non-GMO baby food company, with various "Power Paks" of blended fruits, veggies, and more. The company even has a partnership with Cocomelon, making the organic baby food pouches extra appealing to little ones. Sprout Organics offers a handy subscription service for busy parents, and the company is slowly upgrading its packaging to reduce its environmental footprint, such as replacing canisters with bags.

Square Baby

Square Baby makes veggie-first baby food with all of the nutrients your baby needs for a balanced diet. It is a USDA-certified organic and women-owned business, as well as verified by the Clean Label Project. Square Baby actually operates as a subscription service, with three different options: yogurt protein, plant protein, and animal protein. Plus, for Square Baby meal purchased, one meal is donated to No Kid Hungry.

Tiny Organics

Tiny Organics makes ready-to-eat meals for babies and toddlers, all of which are certified organic by the USDA. The brand's offerings are also all plant-based, peanut-free, and have no added sugar or sodium. Options range from purées for babies to meals for toddlers, including Coconut Curry, Bananas Foster, and the Baby Burrito Bowl. The outer box of Tiny Organics meals is fully recyclable, and the insulation is biodegradable and can be emptied in the sink.

White Leaf Provisions

White Leaf Provisions' veggie-first baby food is grown using biodynamic and regenerative farming, which reduces "exposure to toxic chemicals while healing the earth," according to the company. The brand's biodynamic baby food is USDA-certified organic and free of added sugar and salt, with organic lemon juice concentrate as the only additive. And White Leaf works with TerraCycle to help consumers recycle the pouches for free.

Yumi

Yumi is a USDA-certified organic and Clean Label Project-approved company known for its healthy, meltable rice-free puffs made with superfood veggies. The plant-based puffs are designed for babies 8 months and older; they come in a variety of flavors; and they're devoid of most major allergens, added sugar, and preservatives. Yumi's canisters and shipping packaging are recyclable, and the company is working toward using fully recyclable materials.