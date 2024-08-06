Viral Photos Taken From Swiss Glaciers Highlight Undeniable Effects of Climate Change

One couple's photos are going viral for all the wrong reasons after the pair posed in front of the same Swiss Alps glacier 15 years apart. While the comments section can't help but share how well the pair have aged, the elephant in the room can't be ignored: the glaciers are melting at a more rapid pace than anyone can comprehend.

The snowy tundra the pair visited in 2009 hardly resembles the nearly barren landscape of 2024, raising red flags about the planet's future. You can learn more about the photos, including where other glaciers have been impacted by climate change, by reading on.

A couple's photos go viral after they show how much a Swiss glacier has melted in 15 years.

Excitement over a trip to the Rhone Glacier in Switzerland turned to disappointment for one couple in August, as their trip served as a stark reminder of just how much damage the warming of the Earth's atmosphere was doing around the globe. Duncan Porter, who goes by the handle @misterduncan on X, posted two side-by-side photos of himself and his wife, which he revealed had been taken in that same spot just 15 years apart.

In the first photo, you can see the bright white background of the glacier, which seems like it stood tall enough to reach the balcony of the lookout where the couple posed. In the second photo, there is hardly any ice to speak of, and instead, you can make out the murky-looking waters that sit well below the mountain line in the background of the snap. Even in the distance, the once snow-covered mountain tops appear bare and gray, devoid of any signs of frost.

Fifteen years minus one day between these photos. Taken at the Rhone glacier in Switzerland today.



Not gonna lie, it made me cry. pic.twitter.com/Inz6uO1kum — Duncan Porter (@misterduncan) August 4, 2024

X users had a kneejerk reaction to the photos, sharing their own disappointment and fears about the changing landscape. "That just breaks my heart," user @jaideeparora_ posted. "The consequences of our actions are all around us and yet we choose to look the other way."

Another person added that they've seen similar changes elsewhere. "Remarkable changes have occurred within a relatively short time," user @gerogethurmon wrote in part. "This will play out over many generations, I believe. The genie will be difficult to get back in the bottle."

Glacier melting is tied to climate related changes everywhere.

It's true, glaciers are melting all around the world, including in Antarctica. While it may be considered one of the most ice-covered areas on the planet, the landmass has seen considerable warming over the years, with NASA estimating that 150 billion tons of ice melts each year. This has been going on since approximately 2002, and it's something experts say is spurred on by the word's continued reliance on fossil fuels.