Best Baby Carriers: Eco-Friendly and Vegan Picks for Hands-Free Strolls Shop these eco-friendly baby carriers made of cozy, sturdy materials like organic cotton and bamboo, and fitted with comfort features. By Kristine Solomon May 9 2024, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

It's natural for your baby to love a good swaddle, and it's typically bliss for you as a parent to keep your little one snuggled up so close on your day-to-day outings. Shopping for a baby carrier should be equally as enjoyable. Think of it as fashion for both of you: a chance to choose a comfy 'fit that suits your style and is sustainable and eco-friendly in some way. The best baby carriers to choose from incorporate ergonomic elements, too, making them easy to put on, take off, and move around in. Those are pretty important things to consider, especially if the two of you are venturing out sans the stroller.

6 Best Baby Carriers for Eco-Conscious Parents

We found a slew of eco-friendly baby carriers that are going to rock your world. They're made of cozy, sturdy materials like organic cotton, lyocell, and bamboo. They're also fitted with features like lumbar support for you, memory foam for your baby, and breathable mesh for both of you. Choose from wraps or more structured carriers. These top picks range in size, too, letting you tote everyone from tiny newborns to tired toddlers. Here are the cutest baby carriers to consider.

Sollybaby Wrap in Fern Chequer

If you prefer a more intimate way to carry your baby, this organic cotton wrap by Sollybaby is a solid choice. The lightweight pick has received accolades from industry pros and everyday parents for its super-soft TENCEL construction. TENCEL, also called lyocell, is a sustainable material made from the pulp of sustainably harvested, pesticide-free beechwood trees, and its softness is comparable to high-thread-count bedding. The wrap, seen here in Fern Chequer, is suitable for babies weighing eight to 25 pounds, and because it's customizable, it easily fits parents of all sizes. It's also easy to wrap to your individual preference while breastfeeding. Sollybaby even provides a tutorial and a free consultation with an expert for parents who want to learn how to properly wrap their baby.

Boba Serenity Baby Wrap in Organic Stone

Parents who love the idea of a wrap but would rather not fuss with tying and untying it will love the brilliant Boba Serenity Baby Wrap. This bamboo and organic cotton blended baby carrier, seen here in neutral Stone, is buttery soft and has a touch of spandex for four-way stretch, which is important considering it's a pull-on, pull-off style. But don't worry, it's supportive and designed to comfortably cling and conform to your body, supporting your hips and back—and baby's back, too.

BabyBjorn Baby Carrier Mini in Vintage Indigo

The name BabyBjorn probably rings a bell, but did you know the popular brand makes baby carriers using partially recycled materials? This Baby Carrier Mini, designed to support babies in their first year of life, is made of mostly recycled polyester (the rest is cotton), and all materials used in their products are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, so they're free of toxic substances and dyes. The adjustable carrier lets you hold your baby facing in or out.

Beco Gemini Baby Carrier in Metro Black

This chic, adjustable baby carrier grows with your baby, so you'll get a lot of mileage out of it. The Beco Gemini Baby Carrier can hold babies from newborn to toddler, or seven to 35 pounds. The 100 percent organic cotton carrier lets you choose from four positions, too: facing in, facing out, on your hip, and your back. It's definitely the most versatile of the bunch, and available in the most colors and patterns.

LÍLLÉbaby Pursuit Sport Baby Carrier in Fire

For hiking or if you prefer a more rugged, weather-resistant carrier, the LÍLLÉbaby Pursuit Sport 6-in-1 Ergonomic Baby Carrier is a trooper. It's heavy-duty and waterproof, made of 100 percent recycled ripstop polyester, and even has a removable hood for getting caught in the rain. It has seven pockets and a spot for your water bottle, so confidently leave the purse at home with this one. It also lets you carry your baby in six different positions.

