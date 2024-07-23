Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion Our 6 Favorite Eco-Friendly Diaper Bags To Complement Your Parenting Style These sturdy diaper bags and bundles include backpacks, tote bags, messenger bags, and more in sustainable and recycled materials. By Kristine Solomon Jul. 23 2024, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Source: istock photo

Every parent is familiar with the process of leaving the house when you have a baby in tow. Resourceful parents know that the right diaper bag is a godsend when it comes to holding all those diapers, wipes, bottles, snacks, pacifiers — the list goes on and on — and keeping it all organized and accessible for everything from errand running to road trips. But the best diaper bags are not only excellent at corralling all your stuff; they're also made of durable, eco-friendly materials — things like vegan leather, recycled bottles, and recycled boat sails, of all things.

The 6 best diaper bags

Here they are: our favorite totes, backpacks, messenger bags, and more diaper bag styles that combine sustainability with style. Find one that suits you and your baby, and be prepared for anything.

JuJuBe Eco BFF Truffle diaper bag

The Eco BFF Truffle diaper bag combines our love of fashion and sustainability. Made from 36 recycled plastic bottles, it has a whopping 20 pockets, so you can stash and separate everything. It comes with a memory foam changing pad for your baby's comfort and adjustable straps for yours. The clean-lined, taupe messenger style makes it the chic trench coat of diaper bags, and we're here for it.

Paperclip Willow Diaper Bag

The Willow Diaper Backpack is not only great for hands-free jaunts with your baby on board, but it also has a unique built-in changing station for the ultimate convenience. This cute pack is made with eco-friendly materials, including recycled polyester, recycled plastic bottles, and even some vegan leather details. It has multiple compartments for storage, insulated bottle pockets, and a laptop sleeve — so this one can reasonably be the only bag you use. The versatile bag comes in three colorways, including neutral white and gray.

Sea Bags Navy Anchor Diaper Bag

Do you know where Sea Bags gets its name from? The company makes bags using recycled sail cloth from boats in Maine, transforming them into nautical-inspired pieces like the Navy Anchor Diaper Bag. The durable tote fits the bill with a classic navy anchor graphic on the front and a rope strap. It has six interior pockets for organization, a removable zippered pouch, and a changing pad. Ride the sustainable wave with this best-seller.

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack

The Indi Diaper Backpack is a sleek backpack made of water-resistant neoprene, a cushiony material made using 15 recycled bottles, and with a recycled polyester lining. Its multiple compartments are made specifically for necessities like bottles and breast pumps. This bag goes beyond by including a laptop sleeve and a shoe bag in addition to more expected things like a removable changing mat and a zippered pouch for smaller stuff. Choose from multiple colors and three sizes, which all come with straps so you can attach the bag to the stroller.

Lambert Nala diaper bag

If you're into the leather look, the Nala diaper bag is the way to go. It's made from premium vegan leather and has multiple compartments, including insulated pockets for bottles, a laptop sleeve, a cell phone pocket, a changing pad, and stroller straps. On its own, it's a powerhouse but this backpack comes in a bundle with a stroller console and a health book cover.

Momkindness Carryall Tote Trio