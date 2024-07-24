Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Our Top 10 Sustainable Gifts: Eco-Friendly and Experiential Ideas They'll Love These sustainable gift ideas include vegan, cruelty-free, zero-waste, and Fair Trade items as well as experiential gifts they'll never forget. By Kristine Solomon Jul. 24 2024, Published 5:01 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Coming up with amazing gift ideas is hard to do. You want to capture your loved one's personality, appeal to their interests, sprinkle in a "wow" factor, and stay within budget. Now add in the environmentally-friendly factor, which is no doubt important to you and possibly the preference of your gift recipient, too. It's almost as if you need a personal shopper to sift through all the sustainable gift options to hand-pick the best of the bunch for you. Well, as an e-commerce writer who "window shops" for a living, I happily and enthusiastically volunteer myself!

After scouring the entire internet (OK, I may be exaggerating just a tad), I was able to zero in on some of the most clever, unique, and even customizable sustainable gifts for just about everyone on your list. Some of them are zero waste. Others were made using sustainable practices and materials as well as fair working conditions. Other things aren't things at all, but rather experiences that make them the sustainable gifts that keep on giving (and one of these gift ideas keeps giving for a lifetime). Keep scrolling for my top 10 sustainable gift ideas, at varying price points.

Pickleball Fun Reversible Eco Beach Towel

Beach-goers, vacation-takers, and anyone who's obsessed with pickleball (that should cover everyone you know, actually) will adore this vibrant, ultra-absorbent beach towel made primarily of recycled single-use plastic bottles. It's thinner than most beach towels so it takes up less space in your bag, too.

Upcycled Record Coasters

Music lovers and appreciators of all things retro will love this set of six colorful coasters that pay miniature homage to classic albums — and are actually made of upcycled vinyl records that are sealed to make them impermeable to liquids.

Sijo Airy Weight Tencel Eucalyptus Sheet Set

Who wouldn't cherish the gift of a great night's sleep? That's exactly what this silky soft set of bed sheets delivers thanks to 100 percent Tencel from sustainably sourced eucalyptus, which is renewable, hypoallergenic, and luxuriously breathable. The company's work practices are fair and eco-conscious, too.

The Hero Essential Kit

Know someone moving into a new house or apartment? Sending a kid off to college — and thus, to their very first taste of independent living? Sustainable marketplace EarthHero's Hero Essential Kit is a comprehensive gift with 12 sustainable items for the home and for on-the go — including a bamboo toothbrush, loofah, reusable paper towels, laundry detergent sheets, and more.

PackIt Freezable Lunch Pail

Want a unique gift for someone with a long daily commute? This freezable lunch pail uses Ecofreeze+ technology to provide three layers of insulation, keeping their food fresh for hours. The entire bag can go in the freezer, so no ice packs are needed. It's a great beach or pool day companion, too.

Rosetta Stone Learn Unlimited Languages

Learning another language in adulthood is an underrated flex, and Rosetta Stone Unlimited offers a lifetime of access to Dynamic Immersion in 25 languages. They can even use it on their phone, which just might cure your recipient of a doom-scrolling habit while making them the most interesting person in the room.

EcoRoots Build-Your-Own Zero-Waste Essentials Kit

Here's your chance to customize a self-care kit to your recipient's heart's desire. With this build-your-own bath essentials kit, you choose from shampoo and conditioner bars, soaps, deodorants, and more — and everything is vegan and zero waste.

Conscious Step Give Water Gift Box

Give a cute gift while contributing to the cause of providing poverty-stricken families with access to safe drinking water. This trio of patterned socks by Conscious Step is made of certified organic cotton and recycled polyester in Fair Trade certified conditions. And it comes in a recycled gift box.

Aurate Gold Knot Ring

Aurate gets it right with 14-karat recycled gold pieces like this Gold Knot Ring. The company is devoted to fair pricing (they'll even show you on-page what the traditional retail price would be), and it uses materials like recycled metals and ethically sourced diamonds.

