The Best Reusable Notebooks + How They Work

Reusable notebooks are an amazing, eco-friendly innovation designed to look and feel like regular paper notebooks but with the added bonus of being far more sustainable. Reusable notebooks can be erased and used over and over, and most of them can be uploaded to your computer, tablet, or smartphone with just a quick scan. But what are the best reusable notebooks ?

Notes can be written, scanned into your computer, then sent to Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, and other online storage applications. After they have been uploaded (and double-checked!) simply erase the page and start again. No more wasted paper, no more stacks of spiral notebooks, and no more flipping through endless pages for a single reference.

Reusable notebooks work the same way as conventional notebooks work, except without the paper and ink. Think of it like a digital notepad that you can write on as if you were writing on paper. Many iPads and tablets already have apps or features like this, but reusable notebooks are specifically designed to give you that same pen and paper experience without the hassle of a complete hard drive.

Rocketbook Everlast Erasable Notebook

The most popular brand of reusable notebook also happens to be the easiest to explain. Rocketbook’s Everlast Erasable Notebook is a fairly impressive device. It works with any erasable pen, marker, or highlighter, like those from Pilot’s FriXion line, and the pages are erasable with a moistened cloth.

At the same time, your Rocketbook Everlast can be configured to connect to different electronic file storage services, such as Google Drive, Slack, OneNote, Dropbox, iCloud, or your email. When you scan your pages into the Rocketbook App, the notes will be instantly ported over to whatever apps you chose during configuration.

