Microplastics Are Littering Our Planet — but Where Do They Come From?

We absolutely love the plastic bans being implemented nationwide, but the plastic ocean epidemic goes far beyond single-use plastic bags, straws, and Q-tips. Those are “big” plastics — or whole plastics — but there's another level of plastic pollution in our oceans that we have to worry about (and target) called microplastics .

Although they may be incredibly tiny, microplastics can bring tremendous amounts of harm to the environment and planet Earth, as a whole. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about microplastics — what they are, where they come from, and most importantly, how they impact humans and animals alike.

Microbeads are one type of purposely-engineered microplastic, that are comprised of small “manufactured polyethylene plastic” pieces typically found in skincare products, per the NOAA . Microbeads pass through water filtration systems, and often end up in our oceans and lakes, where they can threaten the lives of marine animals. However, when former President Barack Obama signed the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015 , plastic microbeads were banned from cosmetics and personal care products.

Microplastics can also come in the form of resin pellets, which are are typically made from ovular or barrel-shaped pieces of high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chlorine (PVC), or polyethylene terephthalate. Each of these are associated with various health risks.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), microplastics are any plastic debris measuring less than five millimeters in length — essentially, the size of a sesame seed. Most microplastics aren't purposely engineered — they are the result of larger plastic items such as plastic bags or containers that enter waterways and splinter off into fragments over time, never truly biodegrading.

Are microplastics harmful?

Plastic never properly biodegrades, and since microplastics are incredibly tiny, small fish often mistake it for food. It can also be found anywhere in the ocean — Royal Society Open Science found that of 90 deep-sea crustaceans – from six different marine ecosystem trenches – anywhere from one to eight pieces of microplastics were found in 75 percent of the specimens. Inside those 65 specimens were a mix of microplastics and microfibers, including synthetics like nylon, lyocell, and ramie.

This study shows just how deep (literally) of an issue microplastics are — it isn't only surface marine life that is affected; microplastics are so widespread that even the deepest of sea creatures are compromised. Fish are not the only ones affected by microplastics, however — other animals, such as birds, eat fish. If fish and crustaceans are eating microplastics, then those microplastics end up in the bellies of the animals that eat the fish and crustaceans, too.

Article continues below advertisement

If microplastics build up inside an animal’s gut, they may feel full and therefore, not eat. Because of this side effect, animals can starve or die due to malnutrition. Animals can also suffer from irritation of or damage to their digestive tract, as well.

Source: Getty