These Reusable Cotton Rounds Are Sustainable Alternatives to Single-Use Facial Wipes

Reusable cotton rounds are an eco-friendly alternatives to single-use cotton balls or cotton rounds. With single-use cotton balls or rounds, you would use once, then discard. Reusable cotton rounds are designed to be washed, dried, then used again for a longer period of time. You can reuse these rounds to apply toner to your face, remove makeup, or even remove nail polish.

The biggest misconception about reusable cotton rounds is that they do not work, though that isn't the case. They effectively wash your face or nails, while contributing to a lot less landfill waste. They're either made of cotton or bamboo, though if you opt for cotton, make sure it's organic, and stay away from microfiber; these are more likely to shed microplastics, into the laundry, and therefore, the waterways. Generally, microfiber cloths are not as eco-friendly as cotton or bamboo.