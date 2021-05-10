Our Favorite Zero-Waste, Cruelty-Free Hand Soaps

Blueland is known for its concentrated refill tablets that are packaged in compostable paper-based wrappers, and transform into various cleaning solutions by combining them with water. Not only does this reduce the amount of physical waste consumers see, but it also reduces emissions from shipping, since full bottles of soap weigh more and take up more space than tablets.

In May 2021, Blueland rolled out three new foaming zero-waste hand soap tablets — Bergamot Rose, Satsuma Mandarin, and Lily Mint — each of which costs $2.