How Certified B Corps Are Making the Business World More Sustainable

Big businesses are rarely considered to be the most altruistic of entities. Indeed, many have often gone out of their way to disregard the standards of social equity, sustainability, transparency, and accountability. Luckily, the modern age has put immense pressure on the ne'er-do-well conglomerates. This has given rise to more socially- and eco-conscious corporations. But what is a Certified B Corp , and what makes one any different from other business?

According to Business Insider , a Certified B Corp is a business that rejects the idea of “what’s good for business” and instead focuses on “what's best for everyone.” Each year, many businesses volunteer to be assessed by the nonprofit group B Lab for certification. Businesses that pass have met the standards set out by B Lab, and can display the Certified B Corp logo on their website and packaging.

What standards do Certified B Corps need to meet?

Certified B Corporations use their businesses to work towards a more sustainable world and a more inclusive and sustainable economy by lowering poverty levels, building up communities, and being mindful of ecological or environmental concerns. According to the Certified B Corporation website, certified B Corps are working towards a greater goal than meeting simple profit margins — they are actively trying to shift and redefine how business is currently being done.

Instead of using their resources to undercut competitors, manipulate the system, these businesses are leveraging their success in a way that lifts up everyone. By and large, companies that have achieved Certified B Corp status want the best for their employees, their business partners, their investors, and the world.

Right now, as you read this, there are real companies doing exactly that. These companies are making the world a better place and turning a profit doing it. They are creating products or offering services without overtly or inadvertently harming the planet. Best of all, they are using their influence and success to spur others to do the same. With any luck, this will render the old, unsustainable ways of doing business obsolete.

Of course, attaining Certified B Corp status does not mean a business meets every value that a consumer may have — there are many factors to consider when trying to shop ethically and sustainably.