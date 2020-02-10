A TV Series About Greta Thunberg Is Coming to the BBC

View this post on Instagram

@GretaThunberg is only 17, but she already has some incredible accomplishments under her belt. Her latest? She has been nominated for *another* Nobel Peace Prize (she was nominated last year, though she didn’t end up taking home the prize). Should she win this time around, she would tie activist @Malala as the youngest laureate. ⁠ ⁠ She was nominated by two parliamentarians from the Left Party in her native Sweden, who said she deserves the honor because of her activism and how she inspired people all over the globe. They wrote, “Greta Thunberg is a climate activist, and the main reason she deserves the Nobel Peace Prize is that despite her young age, she has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis. The climate crisis will produce new conflicts and ultimately wars. Action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.” Click the link in our bio to learn more about this huge honor for Greta. ⁠ ⁠ #learngreen #livegreen #nobelpeaceprize #gretathunberg #greenmatters⁠ ⁠