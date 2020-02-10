We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > News > Climate Change
greta-thunberg-bbc-series-1581358578460.jpg
Source: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

A TV Series About Greta Thunberg Is Coming to the BBC

By

Last week, Greta Thunberg received her second Nobel Peace Prize nomination — but it looks like her next award could be an Emmy. The BBC just announced that the 17-year-old climate activist will be the subject of a new documentary TV series.

The series, which will be produced by BBC Studios' Science Unit, was announced at the BBC Studios Showcase 2020 on Monday, Feb. 10. The currently-untitled show will document "Greta’s international crusade, which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes," according to a press release by the BBC. 